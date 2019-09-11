This Day In History — September 11

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2001: Terrorists crashed two hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York City, bringing down the twin 110-storey towers, killing more than 2,700 people. Another hijacked jetliner slammed into the Pentagon in Washington, DC, killing at least 189 people. A fourth hijacked plane crashed in rural southern Pennsylvania, killing 44 people aboard.



OTHER EVENTS

1714: The forces of King Philip V of Spain overcome Catalan defenders to end the 13-month-long Siege of Barcelona during the War of the Spanish Succession.

1783: American statesman and philosopher Benjamin Franklin negotiates a peace settlement between United States, Great Britain and France; calling it the Treaty of Paris.

1814: An American fleet scores a decisive victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Champlain in the War of 1812.

1830: Republic of Ecuador is established and granted a constitution by Colombia, under which it is to be part of the Confederation of Colombia.

1914: Two Australian battalions land near Rabaul and occupied the German colony on New Britain, off north-eastern New Guinea.

1922: British mandate in Palestine is proclaimed while Arabs declared day of mourning.

1936: Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) begins operation as President Franklin D Roosevelt presses a key in Washington to signal the start-up of the dam's first hydroelectric generator.

1941: Ground-breaking took place for the Pentagon. In a speech that draws accusations of anti-Semitism, Charles A Lindbergh told an America First rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that “the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt Administration” were pushing the United States toward war.

1944: US President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill meet in Canada at the second Quebec Conference.

1954: The Miss America pageant makes its network TV debut on ABC; Miss California, Lee Meriwether, is crowned the winner.

1955: Thirteen US Air Force men are killed when a B-29 plane crashes in the Pacific between Japan and Formosa.

1967: The comedy-variety programme The Carol Burnett Show premieres on CBS.

1973: Chile's President Salvador Allende dies in a US-supported military coup, and military officials said he committed suicide rather than surrender.

1990: US President George H W Bush addresses a national television audience to gain support for his deployment of US military forces to the Persian Gulf region to confront the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

1993: In front of human rights observers, a prominent supporter of exiled President Jean-Bertrand Aristide is dragged from a mass and assassinated outside a church in Haiti.

1997: Scots vote to create their own parliament after 290 years of union with England.

1998: Independent counsel Kenneth Starr tells the US Congress there are 11 grounds for impeachment of President Bill Clinton; Russian lawmakers approve Yevgeny Primakov as prime minister.

2003: Swedish Foreign Minister Anna Lindh dies in a hospital after being stabbed repeatedly the previous day by an unidentified male attacker while shopping at a department store in Stockholm.

2007: A new Osama bin Laden videotape is released on the sixth anniversary of 9/11. In it the al-Qaeda leader's voice is heard commemorating one of the suicide hijackers and calling on young Muslims to follow his example by martyring themselves in attacks. China signed an agreement to prohibit the use of lead paint on toys exported to the United States.

2008: Spain's highest court rejects plans for a referendum in the Basque region on self-determination.

2014: Key Arab allies promised to “do their share” to fight Islamic militants but NATO member Turkey refuses to join in.



TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

D H Lawrence, English author (1885-1930); O Henry (William Sydney Porter), US writer (1862-1910); Ferdinand Marcos, Philippine president (1917-1989); Tom Landry, US football coach (1924-2000); Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (1965- ); Singer Harry Connick Jr (1967- ); Taraji P Henson, actress (1970- ), Mr Black, rapper (1977- ); rock musician Jon Buckland (Coldplay) (1977- ); rapper Ludacris (1977- )

— AP