Money for marlin

For the first time in its history, the annual Montego Bay Yacht Club (MBYC) Marlin Fishing Tournament will this year award cash prizes to winners participating in the event, which will be staged in the resort city from Monday October 7 to 12.



The announcement was made by chairman of the organising committee Bertram Clarke during a media launch for the 58th staging of the tournament at the Montego Bay Yacht Club (MBYC) on Saturday.



“ When I was asked by the board of the MBYC to organise this year's tournament I was excited and nervous at the same time. Though I have participated in many tournaments I have never organised one. My first thought was how can I make this the most exciting event ever; so I decided that what better way to excite and motivate people than to give them cash, instead of the usual rod and reel and batteries etc,” Clarke argued.



“It is not a novel idea, but it has never been done in Jamaica before. So for the first time in the history of Jamaica's fishing tournament, we will be giving away $1 million in cash to winners in the various categories.”



He noted that the overall winner of the tournament, which is the boat that lands the biggest marlin or the one that releases the most marlin, will pocket $500,000, while there will be other cash prizes for the heaviest fish of other species.



The tournament, Clarke said, will be a “catch and release tournament,” which means that only marlins over 300 pounds will be taken.



“Any marlin smaller than that will be released so they have a chance to grow,” he stressed.

The excitement kicks off on Monday October 7 with a canoe tournament when local canoe fisherfolk will compete for $100,000 in cash prizes.



Then Tuesday will see the registration of participants, captain's briefing, and a welcome cocktail party for the participants and business partners.



The major tournament, which will run for three days, will start the following day, with the prize giving ceremony set for the Friday evening.



“Here at MBYC we are very family oriented so we don't want to leave out our young anglers and future tournament participants; so on Saturday October 12 we will conclude the formalities with our kiddies' tournament. So those of you who have children under the age of 12 years please bring them out for the fun. They are always more excited than the adults,” Clarke told the gathering.



He later told the Jamaica Observer West that so far, 14 boats have registered to compete in the main tournament, adding that he expects that a total of 25 will sign up before the tournament gets underway.



Participants, already registered, are from Montego Bay, Kingston, Grand Cayman, and Haiti.

The winner of the tournament, he pointed out, will automatically qualify to compete in the World Championship of the marlin fishing that takes place annually in April in Costa Rica.

Clarke also used the media launch to thank the many sponsors of the tournament including Barita Investments, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Ltd, ATL Automotive, Chas E Ramson, MIFI, KFC, VIP Attractions, Trade Wind Citrus (Tru Juice), Yamaha, and Great Lakes Power.



