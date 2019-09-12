Frome, Manning's make it two-straight

FROME, Westmoreland — Former champions Frome Technical and Manning's School extended their winning starts to the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup competition with contrasting wins, while Belmont High scored their first-ever win in the competition after blanking former champions Godfrey Stewart High 3-0.

Despite most of the games being affected by rain yesterday, Frome Technical and Manning's School joined seven other schools that had won their first two games.

Munro College, who have won their first two games of the season for the first time since 2013, will go after a third win today when they take on Lacovia High at Munro.

Six games are down to be contested today with St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), as well as Zone G teams Alston High, Holmwood Technical and Knox High all seeking back-to-back wins.

The Patrick “Jackie” Walterscoached Munro College failed to advance from the first round of two of the last three seasons and face a Lacovia High team that has earned one point from their two games played so far.

Yesterday, Giovanni Mitto scored in back-to-back games to give Frome Technical a 1-0 win over Green Island High at Frome Sports Complex.

Manning's School continued their good start, blanking Maud McLeod 3-0 in their game played in Savanna-la- Mar, scoring eight goals in the process after netting 13 in eight games played last year.

Belmont High grabbed a share of the spotlight, however, after rebounding from their big loss to Manning's on Monday to score their maiden win in the competition at the expense of the 2005 champions.

Tyrone Robinson, Kasin Lindon and an own goal gave them the win after they scored four goals in all of last season and lost all eight games.

Green Pond High maintained their lead in Zone A on goal difference after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Cornwall College, snapping a 13-game losing skid to the 12-time champions.

Kamali Powell gave Cornwall College the lead in the first half before Kevon Lewis levelled the scores in the second half, as both teams inched to four points.

St James High edged Irwin High 1-0 at Jarrett Park to join Anchovy High on three points after the latter's game against Maldon High was rained out at half-time with the score tied at 1-1.

Herbert Morrison took the lead in Zone C after outscoring Cedric Titus 4-3 in Montego Bay, leading 4-1 at one time before the Trelawny school staged a comeback and almost grabbed a point.

Jevar Maxwell, twins Mathieu and March Graham, and Keishawn Heath scored for Herbert Morrison, while Shannon Blake scored two of Cedric Titus' goals.

Yesterday's results

Zone A

Maldon High vs Anchovy was

rained out

Cornwall College 1, Green Pond 1

St James High 1, Irwin High 0

Zone B

Merlene Ottey 2, Hopewell 3

Frome Tech 1, Green Island 0

Zone C

Herbert Morrison 4, Cedric Titus 3

Holland High vs Spot Valley

Zone D

Godfrey Stewart 0, Belmont 3

Manning's 3, Maud McLeod 0

Grange Hill 0, Petersfield 0

Today's games

Zone E

STETHS vs Black River

Sydney Pagon vs Newell

Munro College vs Lacovia

Zone G

Roger Clarke vs Alston

Spalding vs Holmwood

Christiana vs Knox