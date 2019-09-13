After 12: Hot Bikini Boat Ride

Sail time was set for 5:00 pm sharp. And, with all aboard, the Caribbean Queen hit the high seas from its berth at Port Royal street for Sojie and Gally's annual 'Summer is Hot Bikini Boat Ride' on Sunday, August 11. Of course, the ladies turned out in their numbers as you can see from this report.

