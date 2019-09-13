Biggest test

PROMISING threeyear- old American bred Stranger Danger is pitted against the country's top stayer Bigdaddykool in what is expected to be a defining battle for supremacy in the Governor General's Stakes feature at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

The Governor General's is run over 10 furlongs (2000m). Stranger Danger is unbeaten in seven starts and will be testing his class and talent over the trip for the first time.

Bigdaddykool is very much at home over the distance as his past performances have indicated. The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at the big two and the other four runners in the line-up.

BIGDADDYKOOL: (6-y-o b g - Sorrentino - Beware Baby) — The premier stayer in the land at present. Bigdaddykool is coming off a resounding victory in the recent Prime Minister's Stakes over 10 furlongs to register his second triumph for the season. Bigdaddykool enjoys two turns to the maximum and although facing the talented Stranger Danger can overcome that obstacle with a powerful effort. The fact that trainer Anthony Nunes has called upon big race jockey Shane Ellis to ride with 57.0kgs (126 lb) rather than choosing an apprentice to take off weight is a clear and pronounced signal that the connections of Bigdaddykool have a lot of confidence and are coming to win.

HOUDINI'S MAGIC: (7-y-o dkb h - Performing Magic - Milestone) — Proven campaigner but has been struggling of late. After trailing home against stable companion Bigdaddykool in the Prime Minister's Stakes on August 10, Houdini's Magic was again in the ruck on Wednesday last when he finished last, looking completely out of it in the Saint Cecelia Cup over 6 1/2 furlongs (1300m) behind Uncle Frank. Based on those two runs, Houdini's Magic should again find rivals here too hot to handle and is going to be left behind. Houdini's Magic is a very capable runner nonetheless, and if he shows up in the right frame of mind, can have an impact.

BRUCE WAYNE: (5-y-o b g - Nuclear Wayne - Xpress Card) — Capable runner who will love this extended trip but against the likes of these, Bruce Wayne has no chance of winning but he will earn.

DONTAE: (5-y-o b h - Fearless Vision - Eighteen Karat) — Good runner who has regained his form. After his 1 1/2-length win in the Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy on August 3, Dontae followed up with another good effort to finish third in the Prime Minister's Stakes on August 10. Although the going will be rough for Dontae, he will again be coming at them in the final two furlongs of this race albeit from far behind.

FAYROUZ: (4-y-o ch f - Blue Pepsi Lodge - Princess Geeta) —Rounding into form at the right time, Fayrouz was an impressive winner of the Caymanas 60th Anniversary Trophy over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m) on August 24. Fayrouz holds a victory over this distance when she won the Jamaica Oaks last year but even with those credentials she is going to be way behind the top two and possibly her other stable companion Dontae as well.

STRANGER DANGER: (3-y-o dkb c - USA Buffum - Casual Kiss) — Since making his debut on October 20 of last year, Stranger Danger has been unstoppable, racking up seven wins from as many starts going through the classes without any fuss. This big striding American-bred runner now seeks his eighth consecutive win having won from 5 1/2 furlongs (1,100m) to one mile (1,600m). Now he is testing the distance of 10 furlongs for this time and while Stranger Danger has shown his undoubted class every time he has faced the starter this is by far his biggest test to date as Bigdaddykool is no push-over especially over 10 furlongs. Stranger Danger has also been improving with each run and it is going to be interesting when the starter lets them go how he goes about his business running two turns. Stranger Danger receives 2kgs from Bigdaddykool here and this could be the deciding factor in the eventual outcome of this race. Let's wait and see as only time will tell.