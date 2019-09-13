Now it's Louise Bennett-Coverley Square

THE Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on Tuesday approved a resolution to rename the Gordon Town Square in Gordon Town in honour of late Jamaican cultural icon Louise Bennett- Coverley, better known as “Miss Lou”.

Both Jamaica Labour Party councillors Neville Whitaker (Gordon Town Division) and Alvin Francis (Mavis Bank Division) who moved and seconded the resolution, respectively, were lavish in their tributes and anecdotal memories of the folklorist.

The resolution pointed out that the KSAMC had met with Gordon Town residents on more than one occasion to discuss renaming the square. The residents had “expressed unanimous support for the proposed re-naming of the square in Miss Lou's honour”, the resolution stated.

Pointing out that “Miss Lou” had resided in Gordon Town for many years and had enriched and helped to develop the area, the resolution lauded her as Jamaica's foremost cultural icon, and said that she had “contributed significantly to the community”.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in an address at the civic ceremony in the Gordon Town Square last Sunday to commemorate the centenary of Miss Lou's birth, stated that the square was to be legally renamed in “Miss Lou's” honour after the KSAMC approved the resolution to rename it the Louise Bennett-Coverley Square.

— Claudienne Edwards