It's bouncing for Brush One

If you have been to any of the hot parties in Kingston recently, chances are you have seen the new dance craze, Doukie Bounce. The shoulder-rocking move was created by OG Mini, but brought to the fore by emcee-turned-choreographer Brush One.

“Yuh know seh mi deh a wah party an' si OG a dweet an' mi seh to him seh: 'Yow, dis bad! Wah di dance name?' an' him tell mi an' mi sey mi affi bring it a road. So mi just tek it an' run wid it. When mi go shows mi an' him jus' start do di dance an' bring it to di public an' dem ketch on to di energy and vibe of it,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The dance premiered at Dream Weekend in Negril last month. Since then, Brush One alongside deejays Kacique and Kemar Highcon released the song Doukie Bounce, to complement the move. The song is produced by Trackstar Music. “Di reception to di song an' dance has been great!” he said.

“Normally, deejays would play di beat before they play di song. From di beat drop, everybody a do di dance. By di song start play, it's just crazy. I've never been to a party an' di song play an' di crowd don't know di dance. And mi go country, town, overseas, everywhere,” he said.

The 24-year-old Brush One is a popular emcee for events including of Pon The Plaza, Dream Weekend, UWI Carnival, Cayman Carnival and Crop Over in Barbados. Familiar with the snappy dance moves of Bogle, Ding Dong and other choreographers, Brush One (given name Romaine White) said he is simply adding to the fanfare when a 'dance chune drop'.

“I could never be a Bogle. Let me jus' say dat an' what Ding has done in di industry I have to applaud it. He has consistently produced dance hit after hit an' he has been doing it for years. Some others have tried but Ding is consistent. Since Syva it's been a domino effect. I am just trying to add to dat vibe an' energy. Di dance part is my favourite segment next when it's time for di girls, some just wah bring something to dat,” he said.

This is not Brush One's first crack at music as his soca single, Marshalling, created waves during the carnival season. His follow-up singles include No Hands Segment and Big Bam. He is uncertain if he will be coming with another dance song.

“I want it to be natural, like how dis was natural. I don't want to say I will or not. I'm working with di energy an' vibe,” he said.

The past student of Titchfield High School added that since his formative years, he was passionate about music.

“Mi used to do a thing at class parties in high school with a yute name Kenhead. Wi never did a tek it serious but people start take we serious and from dat wi jus' start take it serious same way,” he said