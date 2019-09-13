Sly, Robbie 'book' new rhythm

SINGERS take the spotlight on the Pocket Book, a new rhythm co-produced by Sly and Robbie and Rory Baker of One Pop Productions. Released in August, it has songs by veteran and contemporary artistes.

Drummer Sly Dunbar said there was no official selection process for the artistes. Most of them are regulars at One Pop recording studio in Kingston, heard the beat, and ended up cutting their songs.

“All the singers come by the studio sometimes to do backing vocals or work on their own project, or just pass through. This is how Rory approached them about doing a song on the rhythm,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Dunbar and longtime production partner Robbie Shakespeare, who played bass, were accompanied by saxophonist Dean Fraser, and Paul “Wrong Move” Crossdale who played piano and guitar.

My Music, one of the songs on the Pocket Book, is by former Chosen Few singer Bunny Brown who died in February. Like Brown, Cherine and Hopeton Lindo have done a number of sessions with Sly and Robbie; their songs on the rhythm are Place to Lay Your Head and In Your Eyes, respectively.

In Your Eyes features Fiona. Other singles recorded for the project are Last Time by Nature and Stronger, done by ska legend Eric “Monty” Morris and his son Sixy. Red Rose, another One Pop fixture, does Colours with Meera.

Lindo, who has recently revived his vocal career after years writing songs for Gregory Isaacs, J C Lodge and The Mighty Diamonds, is optimistic the Pocket Book concept will catch on with other producers.

“For years, reggae has been turning out many good contemporary artistes and there is always room for more. Singers will always sing, getting the spotlight of the media attention is always the challenge,” he said.