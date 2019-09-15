Dominican Opposition legislator arrested

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — An opposition legislator was on Friday arrested by police over statements he allegedly made during a recent public meeting of the United Workers Party (UWP), a senior official of the party has said.

UWP deputy political leader, Joshua Francis told the Dominica New Online publication that Hector John, the parliamentary representative for the Salisbury Constituency on the island's west coast, is being questioned by police for alleged incitement.

Francis said John's arrest is related to a statement which he made at a recent meeting of the UWP in Roseau, and that the party was moving to secure legal representation for John who is currently in police custody.

Last week, John told party supporters that the government should not think about calling general elections “without electoral reform; you will have civil unrest on your hands”. The police have so far not issued any statement on the matter.