Stranger Danger is the 'Governor', three for Nunes

It was expected to be his sternest task but the manner in which American- bred Stranger Danger put away rivals in the Governor General's Stakes feature over 10 furlongs (2,000m) at Caymanas yesterday suggested otherwise.

Stranger Danger, prepared at the barn of trainer Wayne DaCosta, was testing two turns for the first time and he did it easily by destroying the country's top stayer, Bigdaddykool, by 5 ¼ lengths in an impressive time of 2:06.4.

Bigdaddykool was expected to be no pushover, especially at this distance, but offered no challenge to Stranger Danger, who registered his eighth-consecutive victory from as many starts.

Ridden by Omar Walker, Stranger Danger was sent to the lead at the off and was pestered by Fayrouz (Anthony Thomas) going around the clubhouse turn. Stranger Danger got rid of Fayrouz entering the main track but no sooner after leaving the 6-furlong (1,200m) marker he was taken on by Houdini's Magic (Dane Dawkins), who opened two lengths.

Stranger Danger then regained the lead at the halfmile (800m) and from that point, it was smooth sailing as he cruised home easily ahead of Bigdaddykool in second. Houdini's Magic finished third. The splits were 24.2 x 50.1 x 1:14.2 and 1:38.4.

Trainer Anthony Nunes continued to strengthen his claim for a first championship after saddling three winners. Nunes' winners included an impressive run by Toona Ciliata (Christopher Mamdeen) in the $1-million Errol “Big Sub” Subratie” Memorial Trophy over a mile (1,600m).

Toona Ciliata won by 3 ¾ lengths ahead of Uncle Vinnie (Kiaman McGregor) and Summer Sun (Phillip Parchment) in a quick 1:37.3, which was two pips outside of the Stakes record of 1:37.0 done by Blue Dixie in 2016.

Nunes other winners were Cash Is King (Linton Steadman) in the third race over 4 furlongs (800m) straight and San Siro (Shane Ellis) in the seventh race over one mile (1,600m)