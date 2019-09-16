Petrojam awards scholarships

Petrojam General Manager Winston Watson presents a plaque to top performing Primary Exit Profile (PEP) student at St Andrew Primary School Jodi Green at Petrojam's 2019 scholarship awards luncheon held recently at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation Resource Centre, Marcus Garvey Drive, St Andrew. The 14-year-old scholarship programme is managed by Petrojam's Outreach Committee. Since 2006 with the Grade Six Achievement Test and now the PEP, the programme has supported 41 top performing male and female students from Greenwich All-Age and St Andrew Primary schools. The company also runs a summer employment programme for high school and tertiary-level students aged 16 to 25 years. A total of 54 students benefited from the initiative this year, gaining work experience in engineering, safety and security, logistics and marketing, among other skills. (Photo: JIS)

