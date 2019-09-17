Manchester High hunt fourth-straight win

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The high-riding Manchester High and William Knibb Memorial will put their perfect win records on the line today when the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/ Wata daCosta Cup football competition continues with five games.

Manchester High will seek to be the first school to win their fourth-straight game when they take on de Carteret College in Zone F, while William Knibb will be home to Cedric Titus in Zone C.

On Saturday, defending champions Clarendon College scored their first win, beating Kellits High 5-1 in their Zone H game, rebounding from a tepid 1-1 draw against Lennon High in their opening game a week earlier.

The win saw the Lenworth Hyde-coached team take over the lead in Zone H from Edwin Allen High on goal difference — both teams on four points each — followed by Lennon High on two points, and Kellits High losing both games played so far.

Dane Chambers scored twice for Clarendon College, while Roderick Glanville, Andre Nicholson and Rahyme Christian added goals to the winning cause.

Today, Manchester High, who have scored 13 goals in their three games played, face a de Carteret College team that is at the foot of the table, losing all three games played and having scored just once.

Livingstone Walker has scored four of Manchester High's goals and is two behind joint leaders Kenroy Campbell of Rusea's High and Christojay Daley of William Knibb.

Daley has scored back-toback hat-tricks and will seek to help his team beat Cedric Titus for the first time in over three seasons since the latter moved from Zone I to Zone C.

Cedric Titus have won five and drawn the other game in their six meetings against William Knibb Memorial and are coming off a 1-0 win over Spot Valley High after being outscored 3-4 at Herbert Morrison Technical.

Also in Zone C today, Herbert Morrison will hope to rebound from a big 0-4 beating at home from William Knibb on Saturday when they travel to face winless Holland High. Holland High are off to a slow start, losing both games played and will face the wrath of a Herbert Morrison team smarting from a big loss.

Mile Gully High are also coming off a big loss, going down to Manchester High 0-5 on Saturday and will be seeking to take out their frustrations on B B Coke, who have won one of their three games played.

The two teams won at home last year against each other and Mile Gully will start favourites to win their third-straight home game against B B Coke. Second-placed Belair High host May Day High with both coming off wins. Today's games.

Zone C

William Knibb vs Cedric Titus

Holland vs Herbert Morrison

Zone F

Belair High vs May Day

Mile Gully vs B B Coke

de Carteret College vs Manchester High