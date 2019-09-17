Excelsior open $4-million gym for sports teams
Excelsior High School opened its recently expanded and renovated strength training facility (gym) called The Equator last Wednesday.
The $4-million project, which was funded by past students and donations from corporate Jamaica, resulted in the creation of a 5,700 square foot facility housing three changing rooms, a coaches office, treatment and recovery area, and a gymnasium. The floor is equipped with machines and free weights to develop the total athlete.
Excelsior, the school that participates in the most ISSA competitions, now has the largest strength training facility for a high school in Jamaica.
The building, which was previously used for the Industrial Arts Department, was also where the award-winning Bob Marley, featuring Lauryn Hill, music video Turn Your Lights Down Low was filmed in 1999.
The ceremony, which was attended by many prominent Excelsiorians, had Raymond Walker, chairman and CEO of Caribbean Assurance Brokers, as keynote speaker, as he shared information on his years at Excelsior as a student athlete, in particular his experience of competing at Boys' Championships and the Penn Relays.
The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was done by Excelsior's Principal Deanroy Bromfield, who was joined by Board Chairman Lilieth Deacon, past student Desmond Shakespeare, student athletes and coaches. The facility was then toured by the guests who included Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association President Dr Warren Blake.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy