Excelsior open $4-million gym for sports teams

Excelsior High School opened its recently expanded and renovated strength training facility (gym) called The Equator last Wednesday.



The $4-million project, which was funded by past students and donations from corporate Jamaica, resulted in the creation of a 5,700 square foot facility housing three changing rooms, a coaches office, treatment and recovery area, and a gymnasium. The floor is equipped with machines and free weights to develop the total athlete.



Excelsior, the school that participates in the most ISSA competitions, now has the largest strength training facility for a high school in Jamaica.



The building, which was previously used for the Industrial Arts Department, was also where the award-winning Bob Marley, featuring Lauryn Hill, music video Turn Your Lights Down Low was filmed in 1999.



The ceremony, which was attended by many prominent Excelsiorians, had Raymond Walker, chairman and CEO of Caribbean Assurance Brokers, as keynote speaker, as he shared information on his years at Excelsior as a student athlete, in particular his experience of competing at Boys' Championships and the Penn Relays.



The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was done by Excelsior's Principal Deanroy Bromfield, who was joined by Board Chairman Lilieth Deacon, past student Desmond Shakespeare, student athletes and coaches. The facility was then toured by the guests who included Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association President Dr Warren Blake.