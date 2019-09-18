Caymanas Park 60th Anniversary Service Awards

The Supreme Ventures Racing & Entertainment Ltd (SVREL) Caymanas Park 60th anniversary celebration took place at the Jamaica Pegasus ballroom last Friday. From the outset, guests were warned that the evening's proceedings would not be a sprint, but with delicious hors d'oeuvres and a stocked bar, attendees were not in a rush to race to end, anyway.



The event, powered by Main Events, and decorated by M-Style Events, used former sportscaster Ed Barnes' familiar voice to usher guests through an evening of award presentations as SVREL honchos issued awards. The race horse owners were first at the starting line, as they were honoured for their multiple years of service.

Ruth Hussey, who has been in the business since 1957, was honoured for 62 years of service. Other long-standing owners who were recognised included Marcus Dabdoub, Tony Hart, Laurence Heffes and Derrick Smith, whose first win was with McKennas Gold in 1978.



SVREL president and CEO Ann-Dawn Young Sang's welcome was followed by board director Matthew Kent Levy's presentation of special awards to the trainers, and SVREL ICT Manager Christopher Wills's to the breeders and jockeys. The grooms were next in line as SVREL Security Manager Michael Simms honoured them for their tenure.



After a musical interlude provided by saxophonist Barbara Witter, the presentations continued, with staff, some honoured for over 25 years of service, taking to the track to receive their awards.



SVL Chairman Gary Peart, in closing, stressed the importance of honouring those who “help deliver the big moments but are rarely seen”. He called Caymanas Park a gem that is undeniably woven into the Jamaican culture and encouraged all stakeholders to continue their support of the company as it races into the future.