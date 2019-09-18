Walton hoping for Tallawahs momentum

JAMAICA Tallawahs scored their first win in five attempts in the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 competition when they registered a four-wicket win over the Barbados Tridents at Sabina Park on Sunday.

With their season hanging by a thread, the Jamaica franchise made several bowling changes. They replaced seam with spin and enjoyed immediate success as a result. They restricted the Tridents to a mere 140-9 in their 20 overs before easing to 141-6 in 18.3 overs.

Newly appointed captain, Chadwick Walton, played a responsible innings to see his team to victory, scoring an unbeaten 52 runs from 41 balls. Walton was happy for the first win of the season for his team.

“It's good to have a win at home, it's good to have a win anywhere…finally we have a win under our belts.” He is hoping that it will be a turning point for the Tallawahs and saw the win as something to build on.

“I guess this is the turning point for us and we are hoping that we can move from strength to strength. “We are looking forward to Wednesday (today). It's just to play some good cricket and see if we can continue with this momentum that we have.”

The decision to appoint Walton as captain was one made by the franchise with an eye on transitioning the team.

“It was the franchise decision that we are looking to groom younger captains. Chris (Gayle) supported the decision and that is the transition plan for the franchise,” said Walton.

The 34-year-old was pleased with his personal performance in his first game as captain.

“Fortunately for me, I took the team over the line this game. I am sure the next game it might be someone else it might be myself but once we get a win I am quite happy with that.”

Based on the small total to chase, the former University of the West Indies student said he felt no pressure while out in the middle.

“Individually, I thought that once we batted for the 20 overs we would have gotten the runs and it was really not much of a pressure. I didn't need to take any unnecessary risks, it's just to bat the full 20 overs. I am quite happy with the knock just the same.”

