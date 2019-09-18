Atletico's Simeone wary of 'beast' Ronaldo

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone yesterday hailed Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo as a “beast in front of goal” ahead of the two sides' Champions League group-stage meeting.

The 34-year-old Ronaldo scored a memorable hat trick to help the Italian giants overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit against Atletico in last season's Champions League last 16. The two teams meet again in their campaign opener at the Wanda Metropolitano today.

“It's difficult to prepare something against a player like him,” said Simeone of Ronaldo, who has scored an all-time record 126 Champions League goals. “He is a beast in front of goal. He has tremendous records.

“Any situation with him near the area causes danger and needs attention. He isn't easy to control. “He's good in the air, has a good shot, good change of pace... Are we going to talk about everything that he has? “We have already suffered (against him).”

Ronaldo is playing his second season for Juventus and is hoping to win the Champions League with a third different club after his 2008 triumph with Manchester United and four titles while at Real Madrid.