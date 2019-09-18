Atletico's Simeone wary of 'beast' Ronaldo
MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone yesterday hailed Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo as a “beast in front of goal” ahead of the two sides' Champions League group-stage meeting.
The 34-year-old Ronaldo scored a memorable hat trick to help the Italian giants overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit against Atletico in last season's Champions League last 16. The two teams meet again in their campaign opener at the Wanda Metropolitano today.
“It's difficult to prepare something against a player like him,” said Simeone of Ronaldo, who has scored an all-time record 126 Champions League goals. “He is a beast in front of goal. He has tremendous records.
“Any situation with him near the area causes danger and needs attention. He isn't easy to control. “He's good in the air, has a good shot, good change of pace... Are we going to talk about everything that he has? “We have already suffered (against him).”
Ronaldo is playing his second season for Juventus and is hoping to win the Champions League with a third different club after his 2008 triumph with Manchester United and four titles while at Real Madrid.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy