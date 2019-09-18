Stand your ground, Mayor Davis, but...

Dear Editor,



Mayor Homer Davis seems to have fallen out of grace with some people in his parish. This stems from his decision to refuse the LGBTQ community access to gathering in a cultural centre in Montego Bay.

While many laud him as a brave hero, or a threat to the constitution, I am of the personal conviction that the mayor must stand his ground.

His comment on the matter was that he is not against such a meeting of the LGBTQ community gathering to discuss their plans for their future, but the cultural centre is not the place for such a meeting.

I agree with his position as a personal stance, but the question many are asking is: Is this a position for the municipal corporation, parish and country?

As Jamaicans, many of us hold true to Christian principles and values. One such principle is that of condemning the sexual practices of the LGBTQ community. Other questions that many are asking include if as a Christian one can force others to accept another's faith, even alienate them because they subscribe to such a position. Should one restrict such a meeting out of fear that their principles would be trampled upon, or is it Christian to exclude people within our country?

I am a firm believer in the power of choice, and while one must not seek to impose their views on society or country, the country or society should not impose itself on others.

I can remember the instance of a minister of a particular church reaching out to the LGBTQ community and even washing their feet. Oh, there was public outcry by some of his members and others in the community in which his church is located. I made reference to this story because many in the Christian community have forgotten that Jesus's ministry is to minister to the lesser or outcast of society. While one can hold his/her personal view on any issue, being a Christian is not licence to impose on anyone within society.

Mayor Davis, I am in agreement with your stance based on the threat it has on my faith; however, my faith does not restrict anyone but gives them freedom to choose.

If this is the view of the municipal corporation, stand your ground. If this is the view of Jamaica, stand your ground. If this is the view of the constitution, stand your ground. But if this is just your personal conviction, Mayor, think twice.



Christopher Johnson

Minister of religion

chrisron23@gmail.com