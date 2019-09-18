I will run the gallows
Dear Editor,
Crime and violence in Jamaica is getting from bad to worse.
The limited states of emergency seem to require more focus and enforcement.
But, more than that, the Government needs to bring back hanging or some form of capital punishment. These “doghearted” murderers need harsh and severe measures to deal with them. Sending them to prison is like giving them a “cowboy lunch time”.
The country needs a full-scale state of emergency and the activation of capital punishment.
If it is that there is a shortage of hangmen I am willing and able to serve at no cost to the State. In fact, I am willing to absorb the cost of all rope needed to carry out a sustained period of hanging and work overtime to ensure there is no backlog.
Those who are opposed to capital punishment must try and explain their compassion to those who suffer at the hands of these doghearted beasts.
Time is not on our side. We need to act now!
Andre Wellington
Portland
andrewellington344@yahoo.com
