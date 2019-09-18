Manchester, William Knibb secure daCosta Cup wins

MARTHA BRAE, Trelawny — Manchester High won their fourth-straight game and William Knibb Memorial extended their winning start to three games after contrasting scorelines against de- Carteret College and Cedric Titus High, respectively, in the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/ Wata daCosta Cup football competition yesterday.

Dane Golding scored a double for Manchester High in their 6-1 victory in Zone F, while Christojay Daley scored his seventh goal, as William Knibb Memorial clipped Cedric Titus 1-0 to stay top in Zone C.

Five other schools will be seeking to maintain perfect win records today when the competition continues with 22 games. Seaforth High are going after a fourth-straight victory in Zone O.

Anchovy High in Zone A, former champions Rusea's High and Frome Technical in Zone B and Annotto Bay High in Zone J are trying to win a third-straight game.

Yesterday, Golding took his season's tally to three goals, while Lamont Rochester, Omario Leslie, Jamar Bolt and Shaquille Campbell also scored as Manchester High raced to 12 points, opening up a big gap on the rest of the zone.

At Martha Brae, Daley's 25th-minute goal was enough for William Knibb to beat Cedric Titus for the first time in a first-round game, taking his goals' tally to seven. Cedric Titus ended the game with 10 players after Arrivinda Dixon was sent off minutes after he came on as a second- half substitute.

Herbert Morrison were held goalless for the second-successive game as they played out a nil-all draw away to Holland High, who were picking up their first point this season. It snapped a two-game losing start for Holland. The point took Herbert Morrison back into second place behind William Knibb with five points, but they have played one game more than the other schools.

Today, Seaforth High, who have scored 11 goals in their three wins so far, will host second- placed Paul Bogle High. Seaforth are unbeaten against them over their last seven meetings. Paul Bogle High had won their first two games before being held 1-1 by St Thomas Technical on Saturday.

Rusea's High and Frome Technical are expected to maintain their records with wins in their games against Green Island and Merlene Ottey High, respectively. Green Island are coming off a big 7-1 win over Merlene Ottey and will be confident of pulling off an upset, but Rusea's High have started the season on a tear, scoring 15 goals in two games.

Frome Technical have managed just three goals so far — two from Giovanni Mitoo. He is expected to lead the attack today against a Merlene Ottey High team that has conceded 17 goals in three games.

Anchovy High have won both games that were completed after their game at Maldon was blown off at halftime due to a waterlogged field.

Anchovy will be full of confidence against a Cornwall College team that will be without starting goalkeeper Peter Sinclair, who was sent off in their 3-2 win over St James High on Saturday. Cornwall College lead Zone A with seven points, one more than Anchovy, who are yet to concede a goal but have won both games by 1-0 margins.

Annotto Bay High will host last-placed Tacky High in their first meeting in Zone J since 2015. Annotto Bay, who played mostly in Zone L until they were moved back to Zone J this season, have so far had things easy, scoring 10 goals and conceded just once.

In Zone G, Alston High will seek a seventh-straight win over joint leaders Knox High in what is shaping up to be another close contest for the two spots. Both schools and Holmwood Technical — all on seven points — are separated only by goal difference.

Holmwood are at home to Christiana High today. After dropping their first points of the season on Saturday, St Elizabeth Technical and Mannings School will both seek to get back to winning ways today.

St Elizabeth Technical will host minnows Sydney Pagon High in Santa Cruz and could take over the lead in Zone E from Munro College as long as they avoid a loss.

Zone D leaders Mannings, who were held to a 0-0 draw against Petersfield, will be home to Grange Hill in Savanna-la- Mar and are expected to stay ahead of second-placed Maud McLeod, who are away to Godfrey Stewart.