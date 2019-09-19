All set for CUMI Come Run

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Hundreds of runners and walkers from across western Jamaica are expected to descend upon the Tryall Club in Sandy Bay on Saturday for the 11th Annual CUMI Come Run, set to get underway at 6:30 am.



The annual 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run is the major fund-raising activity for the Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI) — one of the few mental health shelters in the island.



Since its inception over 20 years ago, scores of persons with mental illness have been provided with clothes, food, medication, necessary therapy, and a shelter to lay their heads, thanks to CUMI.



The rehabilitation efforts have been made possible through the support of corporate entities, volunteers, and other non-governmental organisations over the years.



It is hoped that this year's run will inject an additional $4 million to bolster the CUMI Trust to keep the doors of the shelters open.



It costs CUMI approximately $6 million per year to keep its operations going.



Last year, over 700 runners and walkers supported the charity run which raised $3 million. This year, chairman of the organising committee, Junior Taylor, remains hopeful for the support.



“The business of mental health is a major part of our lives and as such we appreciate all who assist whether by participating, donating or working towards helping meet the challenges of mental illness in our society,” he said.



“In this the 11th staging of the CUMI run we have to thank our sponsors who have continued to give without hesitation and of course the stellar contribution of Running Events and our planning committee.”