Cowan seeks 1,000 souls

TOMMY Cowan, head of Glory Music — organisers of Jamaica Fun In The Son, is setting out to win 1,000 souls with a concert series across Port Antonio in Portland and Mandeville, Manchester, come September 28 and 29, respectively. The concerts are part of the Glory Music and Fun in the Son community engagement initiatives, according to Cowan.

“Our goal in these two stops is to welcome 1,000 family members into the kingdom of God,” he told Jamaica Observer. The biennial Fun in the Son show is one of the most anticipated one-night gospel concerts in Jamaica.

It is usually held in Kingston and is scheduled for next year. For Cowan, venturing out into other parishes allow smaller communities to enjoy the gospel entertainment.

“We want to bring Jamaica Fun in the Son beyond Kingston. We want more people to be able to enjoy the music, peace, love and unity that we bring,” he said.

He also said that for the Port Antonio leg, he will be partnering with the Jamaica Constabulary Force to expose the youth to the role of the police, as well as afford them the opportunity to complete applications, if they qualify.

“Our aim is to transform Jamaica through the love of Jesus Christ through uplifting music entertainment and community engagement as our tools. Our ultimate goal is to play a significant role in reducing the surge of crime in Jamaica for the benefit of all its people,” he said.

The Port Antonio staging takes place at Folly Oval in Portland, then heads to Mandeville Primary in Manchester the following evening.

The line-up for both shows include Rondell Positive, Kevin Downswell, Carlene Davis, Alaine and Marq Johnson, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Gospel Competition winners, Youth Reaching Youth Drama team and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Band.

The word is to be delivered by internationally renowned Pastor Sara Cowan-Conner.