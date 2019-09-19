Broadcaster Charles Lewin is dead
Broadcaster Charles Lewin, a stalwart at the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC), died September 15 in Ottawa, Canada, his daughter Shaniin informed the Jamaica Observer.
He was in his early 70s. She said her father had suffered from cancer and had “minor circulatory problems” but an autopsy will determine the official cause of death.
Lewin anchored JBC television's evening newscast for several years before migrating to Canada in the 1990s with his third wife Aline, a Canadian diplomat. A decade earlier, he made his mark on JBC Radio as host of the 2:00 — 5:00 am slot.
One of the features of that show was 3 O'Clock Rock, a half-hour jam that featured contemporary rock music as well as groups from the 1960s and 1970s.
Ironically, two of the acts Lewin played regularly on his show died in recent days. Singer Eddie Money passed away on September 13; his songs, Think I'm in Love and Shaking, were staples on 3 O'Clock Rock.
Ric Ocasek, singer/guitarist of The Cars, also died on Monday. Lewin played a number of that group's songs including Shake it Up and Since You're Gone.
At a time when American rhythm and blues and reggae dominated Jamaican airwaves, Lewin's playlist included American Top 40 rock songs including Don't Stop Believing and Who's Crying Now (Journey), Urgent and Waiting For A Girl Like You (Foreigner), Legs, Gimme All Your Loving and Sharp Dressed Man (ZZ Top) and Under Pressure, a massive hit for Queen and David Bowie.
Born in Clarendon, Lewin attended Calabar High School and entered journalism at the JBC in the mid-1970s. He had a love for the arts and was described by his daughter as “an excellent artist”, as well as a highly regarded chef.
Shaniin Lewin said her father resettled in Canada last year after years of travelling the world due to his wife's diplomatic assignments. Though he was not active professionally as a journalist for some time, she noted that he regularly wrote on current affairs, the arts, and music online.
Charles Lewin is survived by his wife, three daughters, three grandchildren and two older sisters
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy