JC respond in style after lightning strike incident

Jamaica College (JC) produced the expected response against Innswood High in the Inter- Secondary Schools Sports Association/Digicel Manning Cup competition yesterday, after the drama of the game against Wolmer's Boys' on Monday.

The 8-0 swamping of their Group E visitors at JC football field was what the 'True Blue' fans desired as they continue to press ahead in the aftermath of Monday's lightning strike incident.

Terrence Francis remains in hospital after he was most impacted by lightning strikes during the game against main group rivals Wolmer's at Stadium East earlier this week.

Yesterday, two apiece from talisman Shaniel Thomas and Tajay Grant, and one each from Phillon Lawrence, Daniel Dixon, Duncan McKenzie and Michari Campbell ensured JC returned to winning ways.

Grant was the first on the scoreboard, when he slotted home from the middle of the goal area in the 6th minute. Phillon Lawrence then had an easy tap in at the back post as he made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Thomas then joined the party in the 18th minute and was celebrating his brace just two minutes later, as the JC attackers picked the Innswood defence apart. Dixon got his goal on minute 34 as JC went in 5-0 at the break.

JC would have been expected to continue their onslaught in the second half but it never materialised. A combination of a soggy field, slow play and a decisive block from the Innswood defence saw the goals dry up at the start of the second half.

McKenzie, who had been given a rare start, took advantage of being given space near the box and fired home to make it 7-0 in the 67th minute. Substitute Campbell then produced the goal of the game, a curling effort into the top right corner of the goal for 8-0 seven minutes from time.

— Dwayne Richards

Yesterday’s results

Group A

Holy Trinity 2, St Jago 2



Group D

St Mary’s College 0,

Camperdown 3

Meadowbrook 0, Tivoli Gardens

0

Hydel 1, Mona 1



Group E

Jose Marti 0, Vauxhall 2

Tarrant 2, Wolmer’s 2

Jamaica College 8, Innswood 0