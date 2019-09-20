Intoxicating EP from Scaramooch

Intoxicated, a six-song EP by deejay Scaramooch, was released September 13 by VPAL, a subsidiary of VP Records. It includes the title track, which was popular in the tristate area last year.

Scaramooch said the song was inspired by Maria, a Guyanese hostess at a New York club he worked several years ago. He was struck by how her flirtatious nature intoxicated male guests, and decided to make a song about it.

“Mi go to har one night an' sey, 'Maria, mi love how yuh move. Yuh well smart' an' shi jus' laugh,” Scaramooch recalled. Ed Robinson, a veteran of the New York dancehall scene, produced Intoxicated.

He is also featured on the single. My Girl Mackerel, Spare Tire and Trigger Happy are some of the other songs on the EP.

Born Leeroy Mitchell in Manchester, Scaramooch got his start as an artiste during the late 1980s with the Arrow's and Aces International sound systems in Kingston.

For most of his career, he has doubled as artiste and producer with his Junk Yard Records. Over the years, most of Scaramooch's songs have been released by that label. He has also produced songs by General Trees, Lady Saw and Yami Bolo.

— Kevin Jackson