Jahvy, Alkaline create magic
SINCE his debut project (Bugle's Don't Give Up) was released seven years ago, producer Jahvel “Jahvy” Morrison has seen his stocks rise. He has released several hit songs by Alkaline for his Tru Ambassador Entertainment label.
“We have a musical chemistry and it only augurs well for the music. Alkaline is an artiste that I have a lot of respect for and likewise, he respects what I bring to the table as a producer,” Morrison explained.
He produced two of Alkaline's latest releases, Elite Only and Death Announcement, and is banking on them to do as well as Mirage and Heartless Killaz, two of the hits he produced for the deejay. Besides Alkaline, Morrison has worked with Jahmiel (he produced his hit song Winning), Teejay, Star Captyn, and Sashie Cool.
For the remainder of 2019, Morrison plans to release more songs by Alkaline, Jahmiel and New York-based singjay Kranium. In a move to strengthen his brand, he has released merchandise in the form of T-shirts and hoodies from Tru Ambassador Entertainment.
Morrison, who is in his early 20s, studied music education at Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts. His productions include the Ignite and Grimy rhythms.
