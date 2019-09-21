Kemesha Francis's state of art

Between balancing a full-time job and raising a one-year-old, Kemesha Francis has her hands full most days but still makes time to pursue her passion in the creative arts.

The 29-year-old Manchester native is the creator of Kfrancisart where she plies her business as an artist, integrating strikingly colourful brush strokes with contemporary touches in her designs.

“Since I was a child, I've always loved the arts. Upon that realisation, my parents bought me paint sets, paint brushes and drawing books,” Francis said, adding that she would “draw and paint the characters from the stories I read and also from by favourite cartoons”.

For Francis, painting has always felt like home.

“Art is where I feel most comfortable; it's a different kind of feeling when I get the chance to paint because of the love I have for it. You know you're on the right path when you get excited and feel sense of wholeness, happiness, fulfillment, and purpose.”

Having studied Entertainment and Cultural Enterprise Management at The University of the West Indies, Mona, Francis has never strayed far from her first love. She also studied Theatre Arts in secondary school which, perhaps, contributed to her infectious fervour for life.

It's with this enthusiasm that she encourages others who want to pursue the arts to “Do what you love,” a simple but potent refrain.

“Be yourself! Authenticity speak volumes! Spend some time on developing your craft. Continue to push each day because not every day will feel like you accomplish what you set out to do but the real accomplishment is you getting up from those days and ending each project with a bang! Speak to other individuals in your art world. It's therapeutic.”

In addition to trying to find stability in her hectic life, Francis has faced other challenges in her entrepreneurial pursuit. When asked what bit of financial advice she wish she had received sooner she said “Everything! I wish I'd had a better grasp of pricing my work and sourcing more affordable material and framing.”

However, with the support of family and friends, she has slowly managed to build a name by creating pieces that are distinctive which her customers appreciate. “The look on an individual's face when they see my work (and ask) 'is this real glass?' [and] 'how did you come up with this idea?' I want to unlock every ounce of creativity in my body and each time I do a piece I even surprise myself.”

Francis continues to dream big, just as she did as a wide-eyed child who would often use her designs to decorate the walls of her home, desiring to see her work exhibited in places she has not yet travelled to. “It's all about the appreciation of my work. The pureness, the happiness it brings and the exposure to individuals who would appreciate my art world”.

She is currently working on a three-dimensional bulb collection with glass that lights up living spaces.