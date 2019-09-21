Yesterday's Manning Cup results



Group A

Haile Selassie 1, Bridgeport 0

Clan Carthy 0, Cumberland 1

Group B

Kingston High 0, Jonathan Grant

0

Charlie Smith 1, Denham Town 0

Donald Quarrie 0, Ascot 2

Group C

Northern Technical 0, St

Catherine 7

STATHS 1, Papine 0

Group F

Ardenne 0, Calabar 1

St George's 3, Campion 0

Eltham 3, Norman Manley 0

Group G

Pembroke Hall 0, Dunoon Park 0

KC 8, Cedar Grove 0

Excelsior 2, KT 1

Today's games

Group D

Mona vs Meadowbrook High

Tivoli Gardens High vs St Mary's

College

Camperdown High vs Edith

Dalton

Group E

Innswood High vs Tarrant High

Wolmer's Boys vs Jose Marti

High

Vauxhall High vs Greater

Portmore High

