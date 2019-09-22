The 'Wow' factor arrives for Bearings and Accessories Trophy

What was billed as a showdown between the two emerging youngsters petered out into an anti-climax, as Wow Wow dismantled England's Rose by 10 lengths to win the $3- million Bearings & Accessories Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Wow Wow, who had lost to England's Rose on debut on June 29 over 3 furlongs (600m) straight, did it like an afternoon stroll as he cruised home in an impressive time of 1:05.1 for 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) in the Restricted Stakes event.

At the start, England's Rose (Omar Walker) went to the lead as the 1-9 favourite while Wow Wow (Ameth Robles) was left some four lengths adrift going into the half mile (800m) turn.

Wow Wow then moved to within a length of England's Rose approaching the distance before taking over entering the lane, and from then on it was only a question of who would endure for the minor shares.

Wow Wow galloped to his third -consecutive win from four starts and pushed his lifetime earnings to over $3 million. Tomohawk (Raddesh Roman) came with a late rush in the end but failed to grab stable companion England's Rose for second, and had to hold on to third place.

Wow Wow is a two-year-old bay colt bred by Casual Trick - Sarah Barracuda, owned by Michros and trained by Gary Subratie. It was the second winner on the card for Subratie as he saddled Rachael's Grace (Jerome Innis) in the next race. Rachael's Grace won by 3 lengths in a time of 1:00.3.

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul (Shane Ellis) romped to his eighth-consecutive win with a 1 ½-length victory in the $1.15-million Open Allowance Mark My Word Trophy co-feature, over 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Supreme Soul rallied to beat the persistent oldster Superluminal (Omar Walker) and Master of Hall (Christopher Mamdeen) in a time of 1:54.1. It was also the second winner for Ellis as he had guided home Okahumpka in the second race for trainer Errol Pottinger.

— Ruddy Allen