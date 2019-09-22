Kohler For DesignWeek 2019

Topic: Experiential Luxury: How the weaving together of technology, colour, material and finish creates a personalised, dynamic tapestry of sensory delights.



Jose Araujo is the associate channel marketing manager for Kohler Latin America. His team supports all branding and communication for Kohler Kitchen & Bath in the region. In addition, his team works closely with global marketing teams in trend research and new product development. Araujo has been with Kohler for four years.



SATURDAY: 9/21/2019

HOST

Ashley Furniture

ADDRESS

117 Old Hope Road

TIME

6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

CONCEPT

Conversations & Cocktails with Dee Breton-Deleon, Interior Designer — Merchandise for Ashley International.

CONTACT PERSON

Pamille Shaw-Blair

E-MAIL

pamille_shaw-blair@unicomer.com

MONDAY: 9/23/2019

HOST

Floor It Plus JA Limited

ADDRESS

Barbican Business Centre| Unit #20 | 88 Barbican Road

TIME

10:00 am - 12:00 noon

CONCEPT

Let’s Get Decked Out – Join us for coffee and a tête-à-tête as we showcase exotic hardwood building products from South America.

CONTACT PERSON

Philippa Epstein

E-MAIL

info@flooritja.com philippaepstein@gmail.com

Monday: 9/23/2019

Host

Angelie Martin-Spencer

Address

The W at Spanish Court

Time

6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Concept

ASH, Angelie Spencer Home, will this year present “Merge”, a show which will see her again collaborating with local designers and artisans: MaraMade Designs, Exquisite Wicker, BAugHaus Design Studio, Touch by VLS (and Bianca Bovell)

Contact person

Angelie Martin-Spencer

e-mail

angeliespencer@me.com

Tuesday: 9/24/2019

Host

Arc

Address

14 Bell Road

Time

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Concept

Build on Quality showcase — ARC’s major product offerings, including roofing, chain link fence, nails and treated lumber, will be highlighted.

Contact person

Etoy Raymond

e-mail

eraymond@arcja.com

Tuesday: 9/24/2019

Host

Kohler

Address

114 Constant Spring Road

Time

6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Concept

Experiential Luxury: How the weaving together of technology, colour, material and finish creates a personalised, dynamic tapestry of sensory delights, presented by Jose Araujo, associate channel marketing manager for Kohler Latin America

Contact person

Clayton Lynch

e-mail

clynch@tilecityjamaica.com

Wednesday: 9/25/2019

Host

Jamaica Observer Limited

Address

The M at Spanish Court

time

6:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Concept

Interior designer Eroleen Anderson-Powell: The science behind interior design and the variety of design themes that enhance/optimise the space, character, beauty and function for those using the space | Attorney-at-law Annaliesa Lindsay: Tenant, Beware; No Buyer’s Remorse | Architect Mala Morrison: Why Design Matters | Managing Director, King Alarm John Azar: Interiors, Exteriors and Security

Contact person

Natalie Chin

e-mail

designweek@jamaicaobserver.com

Thursday: 9/26/2019

Host

Dunn’s Electrical

Address

15 3/4 Red Hills Road

Time

11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Concept

great Style At Every Age. This Design Week we’ll be diving into the various tastes in décor style for different age groups. We also have 2 special masterclasses: Event Theming & Designing on a Budget. For the men, the launch of our Tools Emporium, complete with a presentation by our international partners from Dewalt & Stanley. We close our Conversations in Design with a Design Dash competition in which the winner will win a home makeover.

Contact person

Cheraine Marshall

e-mail

marketing@dunnselectrical.com

Thursday: 9/26/2019

Host

Dezign Diva

Address

96 Hope Road

Time

6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Concept

Décor Trends & Conversation

Contact person

Karen Booker

e-mail

karenabooker@gmail.com

Friday: 9/27/2019

Host

H&L Rapid True Value

Address

Lane Plaza

Time

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Concept

Happy Hour with H&L Rapid True Value with our True Value international paint specialist Todd Myers, alongside exhibits from EasyCare, Berger, EdgeChem, Sherwin Williams

Contact person

Donnette Mitchell

e-mail

donnett.mitchell@hardwareandlumberltd.com

Saturday: 9/28/2019

Host

S Hotel - MoBay

Address

7 Jimmy Cliff Boulevard | MoBay

Time

12:00 noon - 4:00 pm

Concept

Design & Architecture

Contact person

Andrea Beckford

e-mail

designweek@jamaicaobserver.com

Saturday: 9/28/2019

Host

Spaces

Address

7 - 9 Ardenne Road

Time

12:00 noon - 5:00 pm

Concept

Pop-up shop - for a curated shopping experience

Contact person

Janelle Pantry-Coke

e-mail

spacesltd@hotmail.com

Sunday: 9/29/2019

Host

Kingston Creative Artwork

Address

107 Harbour Street | downtown

time

9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Concept

Enjoy an architectural walk downtown, community yoga on the waterfront, live mural painting on Water Lane, children’s village, exhibitions, performances and Market Street with artisans, food and music all day.

Contact person

Andrea Dempster Chung

e-mail

andread@bookophilia.com