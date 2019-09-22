Kohler For DesignWeek 2019
Topic: Experiential Luxury: How the weaving together of technology, colour, material and finish creates a personalised, dynamic tapestry of sensory delights.
Jose Araujo is the associate channel marketing manager for Kohler Latin America. His team supports all branding and communication for Kohler Kitchen & Bath in the region. In addition, his team works closely with global marketing teams in trend research and new product development. Araujo has been with Kohler for four years.
Join Jose on Tuesday, September 24, The Kohler showroom @ 6:00 pm
DESIGNWEEK 2019 Conversations in Design
SATURDAY: 9/21/2019
HOST
Ashley Furniture
ADDRESS
117 Old Hope Road
TIME
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
CONCEPT
Conversations & Cocktails with Dee Breton-Deleon, Interior Designer — Merchandise for Ashley International.
CONTACT PERSON
Pamille Shaw-Blair
pamille_shaw-blair@unicomer.com
MONDAY: 9/23/2019
HOST
Floor It Plus JA Limited
ADDRESS
Barbican Business Centre| Unit #20 | 88 Barbican Road
TIME
10:00 am - 12:00 noon
CONCEPT
Let’s Get Decked Out – Join us for coffee and a tête-à-tête as we showcase exotic hardwood building products from South America.
CONTACT PERSON
Philippa Epstein
info@flooritja.com philippaepstein@gmail.com
Monday: 9/23/2019
Host
Angelie Martin-Spencer
Address
The W at Spanish Court
Time
6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Concept
ASH, Angelie Spencer Home, will this year present “Merge”, a show which will see her again collaborating with local designers and artisans: MaraMade Designs, Exquisite Wicker, BAugHaus Design Studio, Touch by VLS (and Bianca Bovell)
Contact person
Angelie Martin-Spencer
angeliespencer@me.com
Tuesday: 9/24/2019
Host
Arc
Address
14 Bell Road
Time
1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Concept
Build on Quality showcase — ARC’s major product offerings, including roofing, chain link fence, nails and treated lumber, will be highlighted.
Contact person
Etoy Raymond
eraymond@arcja.com
Tuesday: 9/24/2019
Host
Kohler
Address
114 Constant Spring Road
Time
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Concept
Experiential Luxury: How the weaving together of technology, colour, material and finish creates a personalised, dynamic tapestry of sensory delights, presented by Jose Araujo, associate channel marketing manager for Kohler Latin America
Contact person
Clayton Lynch
clynch@tilecityjamaica.com
Wednesday: 9/25/2019
Host
Jamaica Observer Limited
Address
The M at Spanish Court
time
6:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Concept
Interior designer Eroleen Anderson-Powell: The science behind interior design and the variety of design themes that enhance/optimise the space, character, beauty and function for those using the space | Attorney-at-law Annaliesa Lindsay: Tenant, Beware; No Buyer’s Remorse | Architect Mala Morrison: Why Design Matters | Managing Director, King Alarm John Azar: Interiors, Exteriors and Security
Contact person
Natalie Chin
designweek@jamaicaobserver.com
Thursday: 9/26/2019
Host
Dunn’s Electrical
Address
15 3/4 Red Hills Road
Time
11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Concept
great Style At Every Age. This Design Week we’ll be diving into the various tastes in décor style for different age groups. We also have 2 special masterclasses: Event Theming & Designing on a Budget. For the men, the launch of our Tools Emporium, complete with a presentation by our international partners from Dewalt & Stanley. We close our Conversations in Design with a Design Dash competition in which the winner will win a home makeover.
Contact person
Cheraine Marshall
marketing@dunnselectrical.com
Thursday: 9/26/2019
Host
Dezign Diva
Address
96 Hope Road
Time
6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Concept
Décor Trends & Conversation
Contact person
Karen Booker
karenabooker@gmail.com
Friday: 9/27/2019
Host
H&L Rapid True Value
Address
Lane Plaza
Time
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Concept
Happy Hour with H&L Rapid True Value with our True Value international paint specialist Todd Myers, alongside exhibits from EasyCare, Berger, EdgeChem, Sherwin Williams
Contact person
Donnette Mitchell
donnett.mitchell@hardwareandlumberltd.com
Saturday: 9/28/2019
Host
S Hotel - MoBay
Address
7 Jimmy Cliff Boulevard | MoBay
Time
12:00 noon - 4:00 pm
Concept
Design & Architecture
Contact person
Andrea Beckford
designweek@jamaicaobserver.com
Saturday: 9/28/2019
Host
Spaces
Address
7 - 9 Ardenne Road
Time
12:00 noon - 5:00 pm
Concept
Pop-up shop - for a curated shopping experience
Contact person
Janelle Pantry-Coke
spacesltd@hotmail.com
Sunday: 9/29/2019
Host
Kingston Creative Artwork
Address
107 Harbour Street | downtown
time
9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Concept
Enjoy an architectural walk downtown, community yoga on the waterfront, live mural painting on Water Lane, children’s village, exhibitions, performances and Market Street with artisans, food and music all day.
Contact person
Andrea Dempster Chung
