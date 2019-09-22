Ideas to make the best of your outdoor space

Get your lawn into shape



Look out of your window at your garden and the biggest shape you'll probably see is your lawn. If it's a good, strong shape, it will set the entire garden on the right track. And remember, it doesn't have to be a rectangle! Try an oval, circle, square or oblong shape.



Never skimp on your flowerbeds



A metre or more in depth is a perfect size for a border, giving you enough space to put smaller plants at the front with taller ones behind. But if you don't have room for metre-deep beds, you could place climbers at the back of the border so you can still get height in the planting. In terms of climbing plants, opt for an evergreen like clematis, which provides a beautiful and colourful display.



Landscaping sets the tone



The colour of your paving and the way it is laid can provide a strong design direction for the entire garden. For instance, grey or white stone laid in a random pattern will set the scene for a French country look. Black or silver paving organised in a regular design will form the perfect backdrop to a sleek and modern scheme, while golden stone arranged in a mixed pattern creates an English country feel.



Coordinate your plants and paving



If you want to create the garden of your dreams, attention to detail is everything. Create a beautiful scheme by coordinating your blooms with your choice of paving.



For example:



• Grey or white stone looks great with purple and white blooms.



• Black and silver paving goes well with strong colours such as red, orange and yellow.



• Golden paving works with flowers that have soft tones – pink, lavender, and chalky yellow.



Don't skimp on seating space



When planning your garden, if you're thinking of having a table, consider the space and allow enough room for each person to be able to sit comfortably and pull out their chair without hitting anything. And remember, you'll also need room to walk around the table with everyone seated. It takes up much more space than you might think!



