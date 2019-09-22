My Kingston — Todd Myers

Home is… an extension of our personalities. Who we are comes out through the colours, patterns, and styles we choose to live with.



My passion for paint began… early in my childhood. I loved to get messy; what better way than finger painting?



It (my passion) has endured because… painting is an easy way for people to change the mood of a living space. I love helping people express themselves through the colours they select.



Were you able to apply paint to a building anywhere in the world, which building would it be and why?

I'm not sure that it technically constitutes a building, but I would select the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The tower is constructed of cast iron, which makes it very vulnerable to rust. I would love to try our EasyCare X-O Rust Rust Preventative paint & primer on that tower.



What is your preferred colour right now?

As someone who loves to get lost in nature, I'm attracted to earthy colours. Browns, deep reds, and rich oranges tend to be my favourites. Here in the United States, every autumn our trees transform from green to these beautiful colours, making autumn by far my favourite season.

Participants at Design Week 2019 (H&L Rapid Tru Value ) can look forward to…

learning about colour trends in both Jamaica, as well as the United States. Additionally, I will share about our high-quality EasyCare paints and how they are a fantastic choice for those wanting performance and environmentally friendly paint wrapped into one.



What's your paint secret?

Never add water to your paint. Doing so lessens the quality and adversely affects its performance. Often you need to purchase more paint to achieve a proper film thickness which is needed for not only coverage, but also long life.



What's the one thing that would surprise most of us about paint?

Light colours hide better than dark colours. This is because the primary pigment used in tinting bases for light colours is very opaque.



Bus, taxi or plane?

Plane.



Where do you go to unwind?

I love to explore, so anywhere in nature. Hiking in the woods or paddling a kayak are my favourites.



Share with us the last book you read.

I don't read much, so it's got to be something I've read with my son. I think it was Mo Willems's Pigeon Finds A Hot Dog. I make it come alive for him by using different voices for the characters.



Your preference for a fun evening would be: a night out on the town? A night in with a movie and a bottle of wine?

If it's a fun evening I'm looking for, it would be a night out on the town. In my free time I manage a couple bands, both of which my wife performs with. I enjoy getting out and watching them perform.



What five words best describe you?

I'm not one who likes to talk about myself, so I went to social media for suggestions. The top responses were: loyal, dependable, driven, honest, and helpful.



I get the urge to dance when…

I have zero rhythm, so I try to resist the urge, but Soul II Soul Club Classics Volume 1 is hard to fight!



My shower song is…

Having a wife who is a singer, I am strongly discouraged from singing in the shower, myself. I listen to music, but usually don't sing along.



What are you up to at the moment for work?

I'm currently working to update our online training curriculum for EasyCare retailers.



