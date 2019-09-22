Norbrook Home by Bianca Bovell
Rock born and raised, Bianca Bovell has spent her life being inspired by the surrounding natural beauty. After earning a fine arts degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design, Bovell returned home and founded Designs BiMi. Her first collections were inspired by Jamaica's raw and untouched beauty and were well-received within the design community. After two years of operations, Bovell closed the chapter on BiMi and headed off to the UK to pursue a master's degree. Now the designer is showcasing something new — Norbrook Home by Bianca Bovell.
The debut collection, Hexad, is intended to be both admired and used. Each piece truly becomes a part of the home, like works of art. The root of the brand's philosophy is to collaborate with locals to preserve traditional craftsmanship and educate artisans while enriching and exhibiting Jamaican resources and artistry.
The story of Jamaican craftsmanship is told through each unique, hand-crafted piece, made from carefully selected raw materials. Curate your own story with Norbrook Home by Bianca Bovell.
