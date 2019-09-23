Peking Cruz should rebound in non-restricted Overnight

With no trophy race being offered on the 10-race midweek programme, the non-restricted Overnight Allowance takes the spotlight at Caymanas Park tomorrow. The race is split into two divisions with nine runners in each sections.

The race is for three-yearolds and upwards going over the sprint distance of 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight for a total purse $1 million. The Supreme Racing Guide takes a look at Division One and assesses the chances of each runner.

SIR BUDGET: (7-y-o ch h - Burning Marque – Victreebel) — Effective coming down the straight course, Sir Budget has won five times over the distance from 13 attempts which is a 38 per cent win rate. Sir Budget last raced on April 6 over the distance when he finished seventh behind K D Flyer, Lottery Ticket and Hilly's Halo in a fast 59.3 run. Tomorrow he faces both K D Flyer and Lottery Ticket and should fall victim once again as he might need a run or two to be fully fit.

ADONIS: (4-y-o ch g - Blue Pepsi Lodge – La Reina) — Disappointing on last when venturing over the minimum distance on the round course on September 11. Adonis was expected to romp that race easily but could only manage third as the 3-5 favourite behind Taranis and Fly First Class. Now going over a distance which he truly loves, Adonis can rebound with a win.

LADY BLUE: (3-y-o ch f - Blue Pepsi Lodge – The Vibes Lady) - Was a winner of the the O&S Tack Room Trophy over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) on August 17 in a time of 1:20.1. Lady Blue is not that effective over the straight and with many 5 straight lovers in the line-up, Lady Blue is going to have a hard time of repeating but should run well nonetheless.

K D FLYER: (5-y-o dkb h - Silent Valor – Dixie Flyer) — Another one who loves the 5 straight course. His last race was on the round course at 5 furlongs on August 30, when K D Flyer came home in third place behind Another Vigorous and Exhilarate. Based on that run, K D Flyer has a winning chance but has to put every hoof right.

PEKING CRUZ: (4-y-o ch g - Traditional – Patty Girl) — Rounding into form at the right time for this race. After two unplaced efforts, Peking Cruz got into the mix of things when finishing third by 2 ¼ lengths behind Run Thatcher Run and Mr Universe on September 7 over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). Peking Cruz is better than these having done well in the higher grade and based on his last run which suggested that he is almost back to himself, Peking Cruz is going to take a lot of beating here.

BIMINI: (7-y-o ch m - Seeking The Glory – Maria Elena) — Always dangerous at this level but Bimini has been struggling for form and that is expected to continue here.

REIGNING KING: (4-y-o ch c – Miracle Man – Quickster) — Did extremely well to reach this level but is going to find these rivals too hot to handle and is going to be left behind.

ANASO: (4-y-o b g - Distorted – Slim Ting) — Also did well to reach the Overnight Allowance level. Anaso comes into this race after a well-timed win in a Restricted Allowance event on September 14 over 5 ½ furlongs when getting the better of Golden Destiny by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:07.1. Anaso is no chicken over the straight course but against these, he is going to be left out.

LOTTERY TICKET: (6-y-o b m - Seeking The Glory – Just A Flutter) — Another capable runner who is finding it hard to locate the winners' enclosure. Lottery Ticket has raced nine times this season without a win and has come down the five straight only once and that was in April when she finished second by just a length behind K D Flyer. Lottery Ticket is drawn well on the outside of runners and is going to make a telling bid