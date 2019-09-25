Plant more breadfruit, cassava - state minister

State minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, is encouraging farmers and other persons to plant more breadfruit trees.

He pointed out that with more breadfruit and cassava, the country could become self-sufficient in the production of its own flour. The state minister was speaking at the book launch of Breadfruit Recipes: Sweet and Savoury, at the Institute of Jamaica, in downtown Kingston, on September 23.

Green noted that between 2013 and 2017, there was a 90 per cent increase in the amount of breadfruit exported largely to the United States market.

“We have also seen a 70 per cent rise in the value of the export, again largely to the United States market that takes up approximately 67 per cent of our export of breadfruit,” he said.

“The reality is that where the world is moving towards gluten-free items, we have a strategic advantage,” the State minister added. He pointed out that in April 2018, the ministry produced a profile document around breadfruit.

“We have been saying to more people, 'get into the production of breadfruit', as there is strong local demand, but, importantly, there is tremendous export potential,” the state minister noted.

Green said nutritionally, breadfruit is now being classified as a super food and is a source of nutrients, ranging from protein, essential amino acids, carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

“It is also said to have medicinal and health benefits,” he said. He urged Jamaicans to consume more locally grown crops, in the effort to reduce the country's food import bill, while achieving the goals of food security and food safety. He added that the country's food import bill last year was US$907 million.

“For us to achieve our goals of food security and food safety, it is essential that we fully understand and fully utilise our domestic crops for home-grown nutritional purposes, local consumption and satisfy demand for the export trade,” he said.

Green emphasised that greater focus has to be placed on value chains that allow for an increase in productivity, market expansion, and adaptability to technological upgrades. Additionally, he said the ministry is working with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on the School Feeding Programme.

“We want to utilise and develop a 100 per cent Jamaica School-Feeding Programme, where what our children eat are fully grown by our small farmers. We believe that the book with recipes can be utilised now in our school teachings, and we want to see that quickly engaged in our school-feeding programme,” he said.

He noted that the Government is on a drive to plant five million fruit trees over the next five years islandwide. The state minister commended the author, Andrea Whyte, on the publishing of her book, which seeks to educate and motivate readers, as well as to elevate the use of breadfruit.

The book consists of recipes that are breadfruit-based and are ideal for making healthy meals and treats that are gluten-free