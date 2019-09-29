NIS FRUSTRATING RETIRED POLICEMAN

Dear Claudienne,

I am a 66-year-old pensioner formerly of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. In January 2019 I applied at the Montego Bay NIS office for my old age benefits. I am making no headway with my claim, as I have been informed by the NIS regional office on Ripon Road in Kingston that they are awaiting information from the Ministry of National Security on outstanding contributions. I have tried to call the ministry several times to get the information but the extension of the clerk dealing with the matter is not being answered.