Economy grew by 1.3 per cent for second quarter

The Jamaican economy reflected a 1.3 per cent growth rate in gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the similar quarter of 2018. This resulted from improved performances in both the goods-producing industries and the services industries recording 0.6 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

According to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) in a recent news release, the positive performance of the goods-producing industries was due to higher levels of output in manufacturing (3.3 per cent) and mining & quarrying (4.6 per cent). Growth in the mining & quarrying industry was mainly due to the rise in alumina production resulting from improvement in operations at the Alpart refinery.

“Increased output of 8.3 per cent from the other manufacturing sub-industry was the main contributor to the growth in the manufacturing industry. Growth in this sub-industry was mainly due to increases in petroleum refining and non-metallic mineral products,” STATIN reported.

The services industries saw improved performance, with the exemption of electricity & water supply which declined by 0.1 per cent. Growth was however recorded in wholesale & retail trade; repairs; installation of machinery & equipment (1.0 per cent); hotels & restaurants (5.8 per cent); transport, storage and communication (0.8 per cent); finance & insurance services (4.4 per cent); real estate, renting & business activities (0.8 per cent); producers of government services (0.3 per cent); and other services (1.8 per cent).

They noted also that agriculture, forestry & fishing declined by 1.7 per cent and construction by 1.4 per cent. The agriculture, forestry & fishing industry's performance was attributed to unfavourable weather conditions, whilst the fall in the construction industry was mainly due to a reduction in activities in the civil engineering sub-group. There were also lower levels of expenditure as some of the major road rehabilitation works were close to completion.

The economy therefore grew by 0.1 per cent for the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the previous quarter (Jan- Mar 2019). This was as a result of a 0.5 per cent increase in the goods-producing Iidustries and a 0.1 per cent decline in the services Iidustries.