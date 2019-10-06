ASI EXPO a Success



The Adventist Laymens Services and Industries (ASI) welcomed over 6400 patrons to its 5th staging of its Business and Professional Expo held recently.

Under the theme 'Breaking Out Of Your Walls: Aiding the Weak to Become Strong and the Strong to be Stronger' small, medium and large businesses were on location to give patrons and others the necessary support needed to grow and develop.

The event, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, welcomed a packed crowd through-out the 10-hour period.

The keynote speech was delivered by the Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture & Fisheries (MICAF) Audley Shaw, who noted that the expo played a vital role in the overall drive towards growth, by increasing economic opportunities, building the effectiveness of the religious institutions, and supporting the development of value-added industries.

Shaw also noted that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including professional service providers, were major contributors to this growth.

For Alfred Thomas, president of ASI East Jamaica Chapter and also managing director for Pioneer Manufacturing, the event was a success.

“From our camp [the organising and planning committee] we believe that we have outpoured tremendous efforts to have staged this unique expo, which provided an atmosphere for networking opportunities, and an excellent cadre of people who brought informative yet remarkable messages on difficulties in starting up a company and shedding light on direct avenues to seek business financing,” he said.

Attendees had access to numerous booths from both small and medium enterprises, as well as the big brands and companies who were there in the capacity of sponsors of the event.

“The expo was primarily aimed at exposing small-and mediumsize businesses. As such it was imperative to have had sponsors and institutions such as: Exim Bank, Jamaica Stock Exchange, JN Small Business Loans, Proven Wealth, Sagicor Bank and Investments, Jamaica Customs, Trade Board, Hose Assembly & Supplies, MAC's Pharmaceutical, University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, Northern Caribbean University, OJAY Koolers, Peak Bottling Company and Guardian Life on board to further guide and paint a clearer picture in an effort to help these small businesses to break out of their walls.

“Our sponsors were particularly pleased as the platform was geared directly towards providing a one-on-one approach with the attendees in an effort to better market their products and or services,” he continued.

Breaking developments were also delivered from the expo's stage, with the announcement that major sponsor, FosRich Group of Companies would be venturing into manufacturing solid PVC pipes of different sizes.

Pioneer Manufacturing showcased their new hair and skin care products to be made available in the market soon.

Cecil Foster, president of the ASI Jamaica Chapter, and managing director of Fosrich group of companies, believes that the event was timely and well-received.

“The expo was staged at a time when Jamaican Businesses are looking to expand their horizon and ASI Expo tapped into this energy. I congratulate the ASI East Chapter for putting forward an excellently organised show. From a verbal survey there was excellent service throughout the day; and patrons got more value for the monies spent to enter the event.”