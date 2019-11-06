Worshippers try to block police in church raid

Worshippers at church in Norwood, St James tried unsuccessfully to prevent police and soldiers from removing three children from the building yesterday afternoon.



The police had gone to the Qahal Yahweh Church, armed with a warrant, to take the children out as, according to a senior police source, officials of the church are under investigation for alleged child abuse, abduction and human trafficking.



“The security forces went there to rescue three children but were met with resistance from adults, as well as some children,” a police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Jamaica Observer last night.

Throughout the operation, one member of the church accused the police of being evil, while others, mostly women, screamed in anguish.