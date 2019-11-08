Informal settlers at Weston Park in Clarendon to be regularised

CABINET has given approval for the acquisition of 91 acres of land at Weston Park (Brooks Common), Clarendon, at a cost of $75 million.

Minister without portfolio with responsibility for education, youth and information, Karl Samuda, said that the acquisition is to facilitate the regularisation of informal settlers who currently occupy the property.

He was speaking at Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. Minister Samuda said that there are approximately 380 households on the property.

The land is to be acquired by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation under the Land Acquisition Act, 1947.

Minister Samuda said that Cabinet also gave the go-ahead for the granting of a $108.9 million contract to Morris Hill Limited for construction of a single-storey office building to house the Hanover parish offices of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

In addition, approval was given for the purchase of three properties at Lots 2, 3, and 4 in Huntley, St Ann, at a cost of $19.5 million, to relocate the Brown's Town Tax Office.

“The current facility is inadequate for the staff complement and the 150 communities served,” Samuda said.