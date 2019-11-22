Tech Beach ready for its Google-sponsored event

In its bid to attract global influence to Caribbean shores Tech Beach Retreat has successfully landed a headline sponsorship with global tech giant Google for the upcoming staging in Montego Bay at Iberostar, December 5-7 2019.



Google, one of the world's largest tech companies and the world's foremost search engine is seeking to expand the reach of its products and invite Caribbean nationals and more diverse audiences to build on the company's infrastructure, yielding new products and enterprises.



The company will be represented by a large contingent of executives during Tech Beach Retreat.

One of the key representatives who will speak on behalf of the tech company is Annie Jean-Baptiste, Google's head of product inclusion, research and activation. Jean-Baptiste leads product inclusion strategy across the company, including consultation, communications, scale and research. With a passion for diversity and equity, Jean-Baptiste then transitioned to the global diversity & inclusion team and works to make Google a place where everyone is championed for their differences.



She currently leads strategy and execution building inclusive products for all users, a marriage of her business and diversity backgrounds. She leads the strategy around expansion for the “business case for inclusion” by leading the end-to-end engagement strategy for Google's senior most leaders. Leveraging her key relationships with teams across Google, she creates and oversees the end-to-end product inclusion consultation/implementation strategies in areas such as user research, design, marketing and more, and helps those teams embed these practices into their core business planning.



She will be joined on stage by Alan Tetley, director of software engineering at Google. Tetley leads a team of engineers that delivers the search experience on Android. The session is titled Build for Everyone and will be a fireside chat hosted by Suezette Yasmin Robotham, diversity, equity, & inclusion programme manager Google Search & Assistant.



The session will showcase a number of Google products and initiatives as well as how the company approaches innovation and building new products for a more inclusive world. The executives will, in part, focus on the company's culture of nurturing moonshot ideas that lead to exponential innovations.

This is a very unique opportunity for Caribbean nationals to engage directly with leadership from a company almost synonymous with technology.



Tech Beach is presented by IDB Lab, Jampro, PwC, Microsoft, Iberostar, the Government of Canada and the Development Bank of Jamaica.



Tech Beach Retreat is a fast emerging and widely celebrated global community of tech entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, enthusiasts and innovators meeting under the idyllic backdrop of the Caribbean sun, sand and sea. It offers vast knowledge presented by global industry leaders in a non-hierarchical intimate environment with only 300 participants.



Tech Beach boasts participation and partnership with some of the world's foremost tech brands Google, Facebook, Uber, Instagram, Amazon, Linkedin, Paypal and has hosted distinguished industry luminaries including Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter and Square, one of the planet's most influential and transformative minds in tech.