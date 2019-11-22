Paramount Trading signs new deal with Allegheny Petroleum
Chemical company Paramount Trading Jamaica Limited announced on Friday (November 15) its Licence, Supply and Distribution Agreement with Allegheny Petroleum Products Company.
The license agreement permits Paramount to use formulae, trademarks and related know-how exclusively for the manufacture of certain Allegheny Petroleum lubricants in Jamaica with exclusive distribution rights to all member states of the Caribbean Community.
Paramount further advises that it has completed an Asset Purchase Agreement with Allegheny to acquire the right, title and interest for all the assets of Allegheny that were used in connection with, or necessary for the operation of the joint venture, located at 39 Waltham Road, in Kingston.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy