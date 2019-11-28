Three teams seek spots in TFA KO
KINLOSS, Trelawny — Three teams that failed to get past the first round last year and one newcomer, will be seeking places in the second- round of the Trelawny Football Association Victor Wright Knock out when the competition continues with two games today.
Kinloss FC, Duncans United and Jackson Town FC, as well as new comers RG Strikers, are hoping to join Holland United and Harmony FC, who both won their first-round games.
Kinloss FC and Duncans United will meet at Kinloss, while Jackson Town will host RG Strikers.
Last Sunday, Harmony FC hammered Invaders SC 8-0, while on Tuesday Holland United eliminated Friendship FC 3-0 on the grounds of the William Knibb Memorial High School.
Damain Rodney scored hat- trick for Harmony FC in their big win, netting in the 28th, 48th and 68th minutes, after Dean Lloyd Reid had given then the lead in the 14th minute and Omar Williams had made the scores 2-0 in the 24th minute.
Jamoi Clarke also scored in the 58th minute, Taj Vernon in the 72nd and Marlando Wilson in the 73rd minute.
On Tuesday also, Holland United scored all three goals in the second half of their game against Friendship FC.
Shannon Blake opened the scoring three minutes into the second half, Stephen Young added a second in the 67th minute, while Jahmar Newman made the win safe with a goal in the 75th minute.
