Game on!

Minister of tourism and Member of Parliament for St James East Central Edmond Bartlett (left), is all smiles as he receives a game ball from Jacob Ridenhour of Superior

Sports Management, during last Friday's opening day of the third Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic NCAA Men's Division One basketball tournament held at Montego Bay

Convention Centre. Eight teams participated in the event that was staged from November 22-24. (Photo: Paul Reid)

