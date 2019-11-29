'It's not our fault'
TA says increase in route taxis not reason for recklessness
CECIL Morgan, Transport Authority's (TA) managing director, says expanding the number of route taxis in the Corporate Area is not the reason for rampant recklessness among cab drivers.
“Whether we increased the number of licences issued annually by 100, 500, or a 1,000, that is not a justification for breaking the law,” Morgan told Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine yesterday.
“The increased number of licences don't give people the right to break the road traffic laws. The problem is the lack of discipline and lack of enforcement, and the primary issue is the lack of enforcement.”
The TA approved 22,274 new and renewed licences (2018/2109), compared to 10,076 for the similar period 2017/18.
The managing director said “the big mistake” made by the TA's critics is that they fail to recognise that most of the licences issued in Kingston and St Andrew are not Route Taxis, but for Hackney Carriage (or Charters).
“The licences are mostly given to Hackney (Chartered) operators,” he said, noting that most are issued for inner-city communities like Jones Town and Maxfield Avenue.
He said the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) also franchises Routes Taxis on routes, including 6, 31, 35, 81 and 82.
“These are JUTC franchises and we have seen the kind of indiscipline that they (cab drivers) display on these roads,” he said.
He dismissed the notion that the licences granted are a means to increase revenue and pointed to the fact that the TA has not increased the cost of licences since 2010.
“If you look at the earlier Auditor General's Reports, you will see that even the Auditor General recommended expanding the number of licences we grant, in order to reduce the number of illegal operators. By bringing them into the system, it is much easier to monitor them,” he said.
Morgan recently announced that the TA will be pushing for a study on the public transportation sector. He said there will be consultations. This comes amid efforts by taxi operators to get a fare increase.
However, Morgan said data from the study, which will be conducted by The University of the West Indies (UWI), will not be available until later this year. The findings of that study will inform whatever adjustments will be made in the sector, he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy