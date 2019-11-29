FATAL FIGURES

Below are the years and number of people killed on the island's road network for that period. The information was supplied by the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining.



2018 400

2017 322

2016 379

2015 382

2014 331

2013 307

2012 260

2011 308

2010 319

2009 347

2008 343

2007 350

2006 371

2005 326

2004 360

2003 391

2002 408

2001 361

