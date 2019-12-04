Hope Holness will apply tech

Dear Editor,



Prime Minister Andrew Holness has certainly taken a keen interest in science and information technology. His recent revelation that he plans to develop schools centred on STEM, coupled with his recent working visit to the technology capital China is indicative of this.



It's so refreshing to see our prime minister acknowledging and hoping to advance the connection between technology and development. With the ever-evolving pace of technology, I'm pleased that our Government is taking heed.



His recent visit to Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China, is an even more pleasing sign. As global leaders in information and communication technology (ICT) strong links with Jamaica's Government could spell positive change. The company not only has technology that could improve our country's efficiency, crime mitigation and security, but they have also contributed to the development of our youth through their global outreach initiative Seeds for the Future.



I hope in the near future Holness and his Government will be able to apply some of the technologies he observed in a way that will benefit Jamaica greatly.



Tajae Anderson

ms.jaeanderson@gmail.com