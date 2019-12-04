Please, make the noise stop!
Dear Editor,
Please make them stop the booming in my ears!
Please shut down the noise coming from Olympia Crown Hotel's, selector/DJ. I do not want his voice in my bedroom!
All you people do is pay lip service to upholding the law and protecting children from adults and other anti-child situations, yet you do nothing when called upon. Instead, you serve and protect those who break the law.
Why did one of you bother to speak at the YMCA as if you care? You don't care one row of beans!
They openly make noise and you turn a blind eye! Please tell them to restrict the sound with proper walls if necessary and turn their sound to the empty space to the west or shut them down!
What a disgusting state of affairs!
Midtowner
St Andrew
