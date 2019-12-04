Pearnel Charles Jr is breakthrough minister of the year
Dear Editor,
I have no doubt that Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett will be the minister of the year again. He will certainly get some competition from Finance Minister Nigel Clarke, Health Minister Christopher Tufton, and Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.
But certainly, if we have a category for breakthrough minister of the year that person will have to be Pearnel Charles Jr, who was appointed to the Andrew Holness Cabinet as minister without portfolio for housing, infrastructure and water.
The young man is proving himself to be a safe pair of hands in the Jamaica Labour Party Administration, like Donald Sangster back in the day and now Christopher Tufton. His water and housing plans are great and show that he's willing to think outside of the box. He's basically dominating other ministers with regard to the positive coverage he's getting. I believe if he's still the minister at the end of next year he will replace Edmund Bartlett as the Government's best-performing minister.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
