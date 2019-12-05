Poor roads affecting everything

Dear Editor,

As a resident of the Rosewell District I wish to use this medium to highlight the poor state of our roads. They destroy motor vehicles, cause difficulties in getting transportation, and cause health issues.

Firstly, the deteriorating roads cause motor vehicle owners to be changing and fixing parts about a million times per year. Water pipes were installed so the road surface was removed, but it has not been put back in place. Busted pipes are helping to break away the road as well as the heavy-laden trucks.

Is it cheap to repair cars? Do we enjoy going to the mechanic every single day? Don't we all want to go places just like you?

Secondly, these roads cause difficulties in getting transportation. My late arrival at school has become so frequent that it has started to affect my performance in school. My once perfect punctuality record has been affected. I don't get much sleep because I have to get up as early as possible.

Children are said to be the future, but what kind of future will we have when bad roads are affecting our performance in school? In addition, students are being charged adult fares by the taxi drivers.

Why should we pay adult fares when other students in other sections of the country are paying the correct fare? Why? Don't we all want to go places just like you?

Thirdly, these bad roads cause health issues such as back pain, spinal problems, and headache. When passing over potholes the vehicles shake as if we are experiencing a magnitude 7 earthquake. We don't need to book doctor appointments any more, they know we'll be there. We are spending so much money to visit the doctor, fill prescriptions and do lab tests. Don't we all want to go places just like you?

Therefore, I call upon the relevant authorities to please deal with this situation as soon as possible. We need our roads to go to school, work, and to go shopping.



Vanessa Brown

Rosewell District

Clarendon

brownvanessa337@gmail.com