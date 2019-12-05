Social structure adjustment needed
Dear Editor,
As I look at the news and see murder figures up in Jamaica by some two per cent from last year, it supports my hypothesis that social structure change is needed.
If you only treat the symptoms of societal ills you will have to keep medicating indefinitely, as is Jamaica's present trajectory.
Neither the People's National Party (PNP) nor Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) intends to do anything but mere magic shows like states of emergency (SOEs) or minuscule social intervention.
It is no surprise that homicides are prevalent and endemic throughout the Caribbean . The social structures are similar. The developed world, like the US and Europe, has got mainly the middle class to pay for a welfare State that somewhat pacifies the marginalised. Capitalism, socialism and communism are outdated; therefore, a more inclusive socio-economic system is required.
Only if you live in la-la land can you believe that people at the bottom of the socio-economic system get a fair opportunity for social mobility. There are token extremely poor that rise, but they are the exception, not the rule. I borrow from Bob Marley, “It is war!”
Brian E Plummer
brianplummer3000@gmail.com
